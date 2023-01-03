Night curfew from 9 pm to 6 m imposed in 1 km strip along IB in Samba

Samba: The authorities have imposed night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am in a strip of 1 km from the International Border in Samba district of Jammu division.

According to an order, BSF authorities during the meeting of District level standing committee on Border Security, took up the issue of imposition of night curfew in the border area enabling them to perform their duties more effectively.

The order states to ensure smooth functioning as well as better domination of border by BSF authorities, close to the border areas and to preclude nefarious activities close to the border areas, the regulation in the movement of people has become imminent, particularly in the area upto 01 Km from the International Border.

“It is felt by District Administration, that it is expedient that the movement of people in border areas is regulated so that there is better area domination by BS in border area and nefarious designs of forces inimical to Indian security are subverted,” it reads.

It further reads it is hereby ordered that no person or group of persons, shall move in the areas up to 1.0 Km along the International Border in district Samba from 9 pm to 6 am.

“In case the movement is necessary, the person or persons are required to produce their respective ID Cards to BSF and Police authorities,” it reads.

It further states any person found violating the order shall be dealt with, in accordance with law.

“Since it is not possible to serve the order individually, it is being issued ex-parte. This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of two months from the date of its issuance, if withdrawn or rescinded earlier,” it reads—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print