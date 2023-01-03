Mirwaiz led APHC condemns Rajouri killings

Srinagar: All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who continues to be under house arrest since August 2019, Tuesday expressed concern while condemning the killing of four innocent people and seriously injuring half a dozen others, and later the death of two young children in a mine blast in Rajouri district.

In a statement , APHC said it is in principle against all forms of killings and violence.

Expressing sympathy and solidarity with the families of the deceased and people of Rajouri, APHC said it shares their grief and prays for speedy recovery of the injured.

“Indiscriminate and irreparable loss of human lives in Jammu & Kashmir is the tragedy of this region which we are witnessing for the last more than three decades. To break this vortex and address the root cause, Hurriyat has always advocated dialogue among stakeholders.”

Unilateral decisions and actions cannot undo the conflict nor end it, APHC said—(KNO)

