Killing innocents outcome of hatred being spread across country: Dr Farooq

Srinagar: National Conference president and Member of Parliament, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday said killing innocents is the outcome of hatred being spread in the country and that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) should find a solution to prevent such incidents.

Talking to reporters, Dr Farooq said the country can never move forward by dividing people, but unity is imperative for progress.

He said it is unfortunate that militancy still exists in Jammu & Kashmir as the innocent people are being killed.

“The incidents of killing innocents have increased. It is the outcome of the hatred being spread across the country. There is a need to find a solution by the Home Ministry,” he said—(KNO)

