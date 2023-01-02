Govt assigns charge of post of principals for GMC Kathua, Udhampur, Handwara

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Government assigned the charge of the post of Principals of GMC Kathua, Udhampur and Handwara to three senior professors.

According to an order, the arrangement has been made on temporary basis till regular appointments are made.

As per order Dr Surinder Kumar Atri presently posted in department of Pathology GMC Kathua shall hold the charge of Principal GMC Kathua, Dr Mrityunjay posted in department of Psychology GMC Jammu shall hold charge of Principal GMC Udhampur and Dr Iffat Hassan Shah posted in department of Dermatology, GMC Srinagar shall hold charge of GMC Handwara—(KNO)

