PM Modi’s mother Hiraben passes away

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday.

A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, informed the news of her demise. “Hiraben Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30 am during the treatment at U N Mehta Heart Hospital”, the medical bulletin said.

PM Modi said “a great journey of 100 years” has ended with his mother’s demise. “A great journey of 100 years has come to an end. I have witnessed three qualities in mother, a journey like that of a tapasvi (saint), a selfless worker and life dedicated to values,” Modi tweeted.

