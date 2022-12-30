Snow brings end to dry spell in Valley

Srinagar-Jammu Highway, roads closed; authorities issue helpline nos

Srinagar: Kashmir received snow on Thursday ending the prolonged wet spell and bringing down mercury.

The fresh snowfall has put an end to the prolonged dry spell in the Valley that led to the plummeting of minimum temperature in the last over one week. Most of the stations across Kashmir are recording sub-zero temperatures every night, thus intensifying the cold wave in the Valley.

Meteorological centre Srinagar (MeT) officials said that the plains Kashmir would receive light to moderate snowfall till tomorrow.

Reports said that Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, Pahalgam & Sonamarg, famous tourist destinations, Gurez and other areas received fresh snowfall today.

Almost 3 inches of snow accumulated in Gulmarg while two inches of snowfall has accumulated in higher reaches of north including Gurez, Sadhna Top and others.

Four inches of snowfall accumulated in Mughal Road, Sinthan Top and Margan Top while Pahalgam received light snowfall and in Sonamarg two inches snowfall was accumulated when the report was last filed.

Deputy Director MeT, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that there is a possibility of light snowfall in plains of Kashmir while the plains in Southern and northern district may receive light to moderate snowfall till tomorrow.

He added that the higher reaches of Kashmir would also receive light to moderate snowfall.

He also said that the night temperature would plummet further across Kashmir in coming days as there is no forecast of any major wet spell till January 07 next year.

The snowfall has led to the closure of major roads in Kashmir including Srinagar-Jammu highway, Srinagar-Leh highway, Bandipora-Gurez road, Mughal road and others.

Jammu-Srinagar highway has been closed due to heavy rainfall at Cafeteria Morh, near Ramban, while higher reaches of Pirpanjal mountain range received heavy snowfall, resulting in the closure of Mughal road, officials said.

Officials said that due to fresh snowfall, Karnah-Kupwara, Gurez-Bandipora roads and Srinagar-Leh highway have been closed as precautionary measures.

Moreover, Sonamarg-Zojjila road was also closed after fresh snowfall at Zojila in Ganderbal district.

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has issued helpline numbers, asking the general public to contact the officers mentioned in case of any assistance.

The district administration Ganderbal has also issued an advisory, asking people to avoid venturing out in landslide prone areas.

“In view of the weather advisory issued by the Indian Meteorological Department, general public of Kangan Sub-Division and those living in higher reaches of the district are advised to remain cautious and not to venture out in slopes, hilly areas or flood/landslide prone areas till weather improves,” the advisory reads.

Municipal Council, Baramulla and Sopore in north Kashmir also issued helpline numbers for the general public, requiring assistance in view of the prevalent weather situation and to facilitate the movement of the public.

The general public have been asked to contact the following numbers in case of eventualities. For Baramulla, the helpline numbers are : 9469099988, 9419405699, 7006830599, 6005838686,9419046071 and 70062 82550. Similarly, for Sopore, the numbers are : 7006409155, 7006960388, 7006616552, 7780815655 and 7006104721—(KNO)

