DC Pulwama visits Samboora Pampore, listnes public grievances 

Development plan 750 crore from 137 crores in 2020: DC Pulwama

PAMPORE: Deputy commissioner Pulwama Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary on Wednesday visited Samboora Pampore where he listened to grievances of the public during massive block Devas cum redressal programme.

During the day long Programme Deputy Commissioner redressed hundreds of grievances on the spot.

The Deputy Commissioner Pulwama was accompanied by SSP Awantipora Mohammad Yousuf ,ADDC Pulwama Sheikh Abdul Aziz, ADC Awantipora Zaffar Husson Shawl, Tehsildar Pampore Zubair Ahmad Bhat.

Speaking on the occasion, officers/ officials from various departments aware the general public about the various government sponsored schemes and urged people to take benefits from them.

The delegations also raised the issues regarding the provision of various services like revenue extracts, domicile certificates, caste certificates, dependency certificates, registration for various individual benefit schemes including social Security schemes for Old age pensions, handicap pensions, scholarships and submitted memorandum of demands pertaining to their respective Panchayat Halqas.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Baseer Ul Choudhary said that Yumi block/ Block Divas is a regular feature now and appealed to people to become active participants so that the issues of daily importance are redressed in the minimum possible time. He highlighted the objectives of the various governmental programmes informing the public that these schemes, campaigns are aimed at reaching out to the people for redressal of their grievances and addressing developmental issues.

The DDC directed the concerned Officers to exhort for completion of ongoing projects, Roads, & bridges. He urged upon officers to complete the work within the shortest possible time.

Block development officer Mohammad Ashraf, BDC Chairman Mir Altaf Ahmad,

DDC Member Minha Lateef, ACD Pulwama, ACP Pulwama, ZPO Pampore Masrat Hussain Andrabi other PRIs, besides all other District officers also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary distributed domicile certificates, income certificates, spot kits SC certificates, RBA certificates and golden cards,

He inspected the stalls installed by different departments and enquired about the benefits/ schemes being provided by these departments to the general masses, besides enquiring about the grievances redressal mechanism being adopted by them to satiate public aspirations.

While talking to Kashmir Reader, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary said that Samboora from the start has been on the government radar being one of the largest villages in the district.

“From the development we have declared it as a tourist village. The landscape would be developed on the patterns that would attract tourists, ,” he said adding that the youth involvement is being encouraged to promote the tourism in the village.

On servicing being provided to the people he said that people were becoming aware about the various services which were being provided by the departments at your door steps.

“This block dewas is a witness to the level of awareness as people are participating in this event,” he said, adding

“Our higher officials are present to provide report card of the amenities required by the people and concept of panchayat level events must awaken youth and increase their participation in the development,”.

He further said that the development plan for 2020 was 137 crore which now stands at 750 crores.

“The beauty of this plan is that no department can plan it on its own as 70 percent of the plan is framed by the panchayat representatives and the rest of the budget remains for works which were not completed in the previous year,” he said.

