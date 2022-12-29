Cough syrup deaths in Uzbekistan: Noida firm stops manufacturing of syrup ‘for now’, India begins its probe

New Delhi/Noida, Dec 29 The manufacturing of Marion Biotech’s Dok-1 Max has stopped “for now”, the company’s legal representative said on Thursday as the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation began a probe in connection with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan allegedly linked to the cough syrup.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said further action would be taken based on the inspection of the pharma company, under a cloud after the Uzbekistan health ministry’s allegation that the children died after consuming Dok-1 Max.

Marion Biotech does not sell Dok-1 Max in India and its only export has been to Uzbekistan, an Uttar Pradesh government official said as inspection began at the company office in Noida on the outskirts of the national capital on Thursday morning

