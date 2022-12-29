CBK Kashmir Produces Challan Against 7 Accused On Pretext of Providing Government Jobs in J&K Police to Complainants

Srinagar: Crime Branch Kashmir on thrusday said that its Economic Offence Wing produced challan Against seven Accused on pretext of Providing jobs to the victims.

In a handout , the CBK said that its Economic Offence Wing Produced Challan in Case FIR No.19/2015 U/S 419, 420, 120-B RPC of Police Station Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir before the Court of JMIC Ganderbal against Seven accused namely, Rakesh Kumar son of Omprakash Ward No.1 Kashmiri Mohalla Akhnoor Jammu, Manzoor Ahmad Ganaie son of Mohammad Subhan resident of Sherpora Pattan District Baramulla, Mohammad Yousuf Wani son of Abdul Ahad resident of Katjan Kunzer A/P Near Jamia Masjid Kunzer Baramulla (Retired employee in Education Department), Gh. Mohammad Sheikh @ Gulzar Sheikh @ Saleem Khan son of Abdul Aziz resident ot Gulshanpora Tral A/P Pamposh Colony Noorbagh Srinagar

( Discharged Constable of IRP 1st Bn Dismissed ), Ab. Qayoom Sheikh son of Abdul Rehman resident Tukroo Shopian A/P Gatta Colony Noorbagh Srinagar (Sweeper), Shakeel Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Mohammad resident of Nawabadi Mohalla Safapora (SgCt IRP 20th Bn) and Ab. Hamid Bhat son of Abdul Samad Resident of Hardoo Vail Budgam A/P Ompora District Budgam (The then Head Constables PTS Manigam).

The spokesman further stated that the instant case had been registered upon a receipt of written complaint , wherein it was alleged that and others in league with each other have dishonestly and fraudulently grabbed huge amount from the complainants on the pretext of providing Government Jobs in J&K Police Department.

Subsequently, Preliminary Verification was ordered to be conducted into the matter which culminated into registration of Case FIR No. 19/2015 of Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir ( Now Economic Offence Wing) and investigation set into the motion.

During the course of investigation, it has been established that all accused persons under a well planned criminal conspiracy with each other have lured the victims on the pretext of providing jobs in J&K Police Department and have dishonestly and fraudulently grabbed huge amount by cheating them.

The acts committed prima facie disclosed commission of offence punishable U/S 419, 420, 120-B RPC and accordingly Challan of the said case produced in the court of law for judicial determination, reads the statement.

