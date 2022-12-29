Amid forecast for snow, mercury rises in Kashmir but hovers below sub-zero level

Srinagar: Amid forecast for intermittent light to moderate snow at scattered places during next 24 hours, minimum temperatures recorded a rise but continued to hover below sub-zero level in Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday.

A meterological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.2°C against last night’s temperature of minus 5.6°C. The temperature was 1.1°C below normal for the summer capital, the official said. Srinagar has so far seen the coldest temperature this season on December 25 when mercury plummeted to minus 5.8°C.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.2°C against minus 5.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.9°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 4.5°C against minus 7.4°C on the previous night which was coldest recorded so far this season in the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The latest minimum temperature was 0.7°C above normal, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.3°C against minus 3.4°C on the previous night, he said. It was 0.4°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 4.8°C against minus 6.0°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.4°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 3.3°C against minus 5.5°C on the previous night in the north Kashmir area, he said. The official said that the low temperature was 0.8°C above normal.

Jammu recorded a low of 6.0°C against 2.7°C on the previous night. It was 1.4°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital which also remained engulfed in haze this morning, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 0.2°C (below normal by 0.7°C), Batote 2.1°C (below normal by 0.1°C), Katra 7.6°C (1.0°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 0.6°C (1.2°C above normal).

In Ladakh, Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 12.6°C and 10.8°C respectively, the official said.

Kashmir is under Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21 is in its infancy, it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.

“There is possibility (70% chance) of intermittent light to moderate snow at scattered places during December 29 (evening)-30th,” the MeT official said, adding, “Although, there’s no forecast of any major snowfall but even light snowfall and below freezing temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation on Sonamarg-Zojila, Sinthan Top, Gurez- Bandipora etc. on December 30th.” (GNS)

