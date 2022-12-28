Mock drill for COVID preparedness conducted across J&K

JAMMU, DECEMBER 27: Keeping pace with other parts of the country, healthcare institutions of Jammu and Kashmir today conducted mock drill regarding Covid preparedness to assess the key facilities and logistics requisite to deal with any emerging situation due to the pandemic.

Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Bhupinder Kumar, monitored and supervised the conduct of Mock Drill exercises conducted across the UT to check the functionality in respect of key facilities and logistics for COVID management in healthcare institutions.

After reviewing the status of activities carried out at different healthcare institutions and assessing the data uploaded on the national portal, the Secretary expressed satisfaction over successful completion of mock drills carried out by the healthcare institutions and their preparedness for the COVID.

The exercise included checking of Oxygen General Plants installed at different locations, availability of machinery and equipment, availability of drugs, diagnostics and other COVID logistics. All the healthcare institutions were found to be in the state of preparedness to tackle any upsurge of COVID cases in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Head of the Departments and Chief Medical Officers of all the districts were issued instructions to ensure that the equipment which were found non-functional should be repaired immediately and all unavailable logistics are arranged and kept in sufficient stock.

