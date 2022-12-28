LG Ladakh reviews Covid readiness

Leh: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness to deal with COVID-19 at a high-level meeting here and issued directions for activation of isolated facilities and oxygen beds along with intensive care units.

The meeting was convened in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in some countries and was attended among others by advisor Umang Narula, Additional Secretary of Health Iftakhar Ahmed Chaudhary, Director of Health Services Motup Dorje and Deputy Inspector General of Police Sheikh Junaid Mehmood, an official spokesman said.

The Lt Governor called for utilisation of the recently installed genome sequencing machine and issued instructions for conducting genome sequencing in positive cases to ascertain the Covid variant.

He also asked officials to activate all the oxygen plants in the Union territory.

He stressed on following Covid-appropriate behaviour and conducting an awareness drive for administering the precautionary dose to beneficiaries to ensure the saturation of Covid-19 vaccination in Ladakh, the spokesman said.

LG Mathur instructed that all essential medical items may be procured and directed that all the village surveillance committees may be activated.

He directed that the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) may be instructed to take care of their labourers and also to ensure that their COVID-19 tests are conducted.

The director of health services briefed the meeting on precautionary measures taken by the department to tackle COVID-19 cases, the spokesman said. PTI

