LCMA demolishes illegal constructions in various Srinagar areas

SRINAGAR: The Enforcement Wing of Lake Conservation & Management Authority (LCMA) today undertook a demolition drive in the areas of Beigh Mohalla Ashaibagh, Old Nishat, Arabal Shalimar, Kral Mohalla Shalimar, Bagwanpora and General bagh Khatidarwaza.
During the drive, one concrete platform, one 2nd storey, three Plinths and one room/compound walling, were demolished/ removed.
Moreover, illegally dumped earth filling in the area of Karpora to the Botanical Garden was also removed on spot. Further, legal action against the violators was also initiated.
Police Contingent from PCR was accompanying the drive.
People within LCMA Jurisdiction are time and again warned not to resort to any illegal construction/ encroachments within LCMA Jurisdiction. Further, before taking any construction work in hand they are requested to get proper building permission from the competent Authority, otherwise, strict action shall be taken against the violators.