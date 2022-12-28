Jammu gunfight: Three militants killed, search on

Jammu: Three militants have been killed in a brief encounter between government forces and militants in Sidra area of Jammu district on Wednesday morning.

An official said that three unidentified militant have been killed while as search operation is on in the area.

Earlier an official said that a joint team of security forces launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in Sidra area.

He said that as the joint teams of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated, triggering an encounter—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print