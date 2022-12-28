Cold Conditions Intensify In J&K; Pahalgam, Kupwara Record Season’s Coldest Night; Srinagar Shivers At Minus 5.6°C

Srinagar: Severe cold conditions continued in Jammu and Kashmir as mercury plummeted to season’s coldest in Pahalgam and Kupwara while twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu recorded second lowest temperature this winter, recording a low of minus 5.6°C and 2.7°C respectively.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a drop by 0.8°C than the last night’s temperature of minus 4.8°C. The temperature was 3.5°C below normal for the summer capital, the official said. Srinagar has so far seen the coldest temperature this season on December 25 when mercury plummeted to minus 5.8°C and today’s temperature was second lowest this winter.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 7.4°C against minus 6.7°C on the previous night. While the minimum temperature was below normal by 2.2°C , it was the lowest recorded so far this season in the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 5.0°C against minus 3.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.7°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 3.4°C against minus 2.9°C on the previous night, he said. It was 0.7°C below normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 6.0°C against minus 5.9°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.2°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 5.5°C against minus 4.8°C on the previous night in the north Kashmir area, he said. The official said while the low temperature was 3.0°C below normal, it equaled the coldest night recorded in the town on December 25.

Jammu recorded a low of 2.7°C against 2.5°C on the previous night. It was 4.7°C below normal and the 2nd coldest night recorded so far for J&K’s winter capital which also remained engulfed in fog this morning, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 3.3°C (above normal by 2.8°C), Batote 1.5°C (below normal by 0.7°C), Katra 6.2°C (0.4°C below normal) and Bhadarwah minus 0.8°C (0.2°C below normal).

In Ladakh, Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 13.4°C and 11.8°C respectively, the official said.

Kashmir is under Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21 is in its infancy, it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.

“From December 29-30th, there is possibility (70% chance) of intermittent light to moderate snow at scattered places during 29 (evening)-30th,” the MeT official said, adding, “Although, there’s no forecast of any major snowfall but even light snowfall and below freezing temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation on Sonamarg-Zojila, Sinthan Top, Gurez- Bandipora etc. on December 30th.” (GNS)

