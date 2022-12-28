Gunfight breaks out in Jammu’s Sidrah

Jammu: A gunfight has started between Government forces and militants in Sidrah area of Jammu district on Wednesday morning.

An official said that on specific inputs about the presence of militants cordon and search operation was launched in the area by joint team of forces in Sidrah area.

As forces zeroed in towards suspected spot, hiding militants fired upon forces which was retaliated, triggering an encounter, he said

Two to three militants are believed to be trapped and firing was going on when this report was filled—(KNO)

*Further details awaited*

