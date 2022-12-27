Driver Dies After Oil Tanker Falls into Gorge in Ramban

Srinagar: An oil tanker driver died after his vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Ramban district this morning, officials said.

They said that an oil tanker bearing registration number JK01AJ 9101 purportedly skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Kalamorh, resulting in on spot death of the driver identified as Sameer Ahmed Rather son of Ghulam Mohammad, a resident of Hariparigam Tral.

“A rescue operation was soon after launched at the site by J&K Police, Civil QRT Ramban, SDRF and Army at the site”, the officials told GNS.

