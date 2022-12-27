Admin to impose section 144 in Pattan areas for 2 days from Dec 27 evening

Baramullah: Authorities in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have ordered imposition of section 144 in Pattan areas in wake of the programme by the Shia association at Imambarah Kanterbugh. The decision has been taken to prevent any imminent danger to life and property, an order reads.

An order issued by District Magistrate Baramulla, it has been reported that the venue of the programme, Imambarah Kanterbugh Gund Khawaja Qasim in Singhpora has always remained a bone of contention between the two rival groups and there is every apprehension that law and order situation may arise if the permission is granted in favour of one of the groups to conduct the schedule programe.

It said the Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, while citing circumstances and assessment of ground situation, has recommended not to grant permission for the said programme.

“Now, in order to maintain the peace and tranquility and to prevent imminent danger to life and property, there shall remain section 144 CrPC enforced in the areas including Gund Khawaja Qasim and Kanterbugh of Tehsil Singhpora in Pattan,” the order reads.

It added that no assembly or congregation (s) of four or more persons shall be allowed, no procession shall be allowed in the villages, no person, other than a member of Armed Forces/Police/Magistrate or a public servant duly authorized or on duty, shall carry fire arms or an article capable of being used as a weapon of offence and no person (s) shall use loudspeaker (s) or any amplifying sound fora making a speech or any announcement for any other purpose whether a moving vehicles (s)or otherwise except with prior permission of competent authority.

The restrictions shall remain in force from 7:00 PM on 27-12-2022 to 7:00 AM on 29-12-2022, the order added—(KNO)

