YouTuber escapes unhurt in militant attack

Srinagar: A 27-year-old man who runs a YouTube channel in Shopian escaped unhurt after two motorcycle-borne militants shot at him in Shopian district on Sunday, officials said.
The militants fired three pistol rounds at Waseem Ahmad Wani (27), resident of Heerpora area of Shopian, the officials said.
They said all the three rounds missed Wani and he escaped unhurt.
Wani runs a YouTube news channel in Shopian, the officials added.
—PTI
Srinagar: A 27-year-old man who runs a YouTube channel in Shopian escaped unhurt after two motorcycle-borne militants shot at him in Shopian district on Sunday, officials said.