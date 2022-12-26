Three tourists from Pune injured in Sonamarg road mishap

Ganderbal: Three tourists from Pune in Maharashtra were injured in a road accident that took place near Hung Park of Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday.
An official said that a Tavera vehicle bearing registration number JK01X 4504 coming from Sonamarg towards Srinagar skidded off the road and fell down into a gorge resulting in injuries to three persons.
He identified the injured as namely Ajit Shrikant Patil his wife Smita and daughter Aayoshi, all residents of Pune.
They were shifted to Public Health Centre (PHC) Kullan Gund where from they were referred to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kangan for further treatment, the official said.
Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and started investigation.