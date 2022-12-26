Man arrested with arms and ammunition in Karnah: Police

Kupwara): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said to have arrested an individual with arms and ammunition in Karnah area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

“Kupwara Police and Army have arrested a person identified as Mohammed Azam Daniyal son of Mohd Tehseen Daniyal a resident of Dhani Karnah and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession. The recovery was made from him when an a specific information was generated by local police that the individual is involved in smuggling of arms, ammunition and narcotics from across the border”, reads a statement.

“The individual after registration of case was picked up and interrogated during the preceding night and on his disclosure 01 Pistol, 02 Pistol Magazines & 43 Pistol rounds were recovered from the lawns of his house which he had kept buried under the soil”, the statement reads.

“A case under relevant sections of Law has been registered and investigations taken up with more recoveries and arrests are expected in the case”, the statement reads further.

