‘Mentally challenged’ man kills mother, two others in Aishmuqam

6 persons injured, one critically; DC Anantnag visited bereaved families, says financial assistance from Red Cross given immediately

Anantnag: Three persons, including the attacker’s mother, were killed and several others injured after an allegedly mentally challenged person “went on a rampage” in Aishmuqam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Pahalgam, Syed Naseer, said that a mentally challenged person “went on a rampage” in the morning in Ashmuqam area, leaving three persons, including his mother, dead and several others injured.

The attacker, identified as Javed Hassan Rather, assaulted several persons including his parents in Aishmuqam area today morning. He said that six more persons were injured during the incident.

He attacked his family members first in which his parents were injured and later came out and attacked several people outside. The deceased have been identified as Ghulam Nabi Khadim, his mother Hafiza Bagum, and Mohammad Ameen Shah—all residents of Ashmuqam.

The injured are being treated at hospital, among them one critically injured shifted to SKIMS Soura.

“The attacker was arrested immediately and an FIR has been registered while further investigation was going on,” a police official said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Dr Basharat Qayoom visited the bereaved families and expressed sympathies. The DC said that all teams were mobilised including health, police and administration when information reached of the incident. “Immediate financial assistance from Red Cross has been given to families,” he said. KNO

