Man arrested for murdering his wife in Rajouri Village :Police

Rajouri: A man was arrested for murdering his wife in Khawas village of Rajouri district on December 21, police said here on Saturday.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that on December 21, an information was received through reliable sources that during intervening night throat slit body of a lady namely Shameena Koser (26) wife of Zulifqar Ali of Gundha was found near her house.

The statement reads soon after a case FIR no 84/2022 U/S 302 IPC was registered at police station Budhal and a police party was rushed to the spot to recover the body, which was shifted to GMC Rajouri for autopsy.

It reads investigation of the case was started in a professional manner, during which the needle of suspicion moved towards her husband Zulifqar Ali.

“During sustained questioning, he confessed his crime and said his wife was having some illicit relations with some unknown person and he was having doubt on her character. The accused with criminal intention had planned the crime on that day and ultimately he killed her with some sharp edged object,”

It further reads during investigation, on the disclosure of the accused the weapon of offence, a knife, was also recovered, while further investigation was in progress—(KNO)

