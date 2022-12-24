20 JeI Properties, Some In Geelani’s Name, Seized in Kashmir

Srinagar: Authorities on Saturday attached atleast 20 properties including some in the name of Former Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman late Syed Ali Geelani at Barzulla here.

The properties were attached in different districts of the Kashmir on the recommendations of State Investigation Agency (SIA), official sources said.

They said SIA is also carrying out raids in Budgam, Magam, Pulwama, Awantipora, Kulgam and Srinagar districts.

The district magistrate (DM) Srinagar had already ordered sealing of three properties of Jamat-e Islami (JeI) including two storied residential structures constructed over 17 Marlas of proprietary land at Barzulla, Srinagar recorded in the name of Syed Ali Geelani.

Pertinently, SIA has identified as many as 188 JeI properties across J&K which have either been notified or are under the process of being notified for further legal action. These are as a result of investigation of case FIR number 17 of 2019 U/S 10, 11 & 13 of Police Station Batmaloo being investigated by SIA. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print