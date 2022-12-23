Will deal with drugs menace the way we dealt with militancy: DGP Dilbag Singh

Srinagar: The Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Dilbag Singh on Friday said they will deal with the challenge of drug menace the way they dealt with the challenge of militancy here.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, the DGP said they will deal with the challenge of drug menace firmly and with steadfastness.

“The way police is dealing with the challenge of drugs trade in Jammu and Kashmir is beneficial for the society and people should also stand with them so that this menace is dealt with firmly and steadfastness,” he said.

He said they will deal with the challenge of drug menace the way they have been dealing with the challenge of militancy here.

The DGP also said it is shame for those who are issuing threat letters to citizens here and want to create wedge among communities, thereby derail the peaceful environment here.

“Some people are not happy with the peace and development here, but I believe people of Jammu and Kashmir will give a befitting reply to them,” he said—(KNO)

