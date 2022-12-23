No outcome of India-China 17th round of military talks on eastern Ladakh

New Delhi: In the backdrop of fresh tensions over the clash between their troops in the Tawang sector, India and China on Tuesday held the 17th round of high-level military talks on the eastern Ladakh border standoff but there was no indication of any forward movement in resolution of the remaining issues.

A joint statement released on Thursday said both sides exchanged views in an “open and constructive” manner to resolve the “relevant issues” and that it was agreed to maintain “security and stability” on the ground in the region.

The senior military officers of the two sides held the dialogue at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and it lasted for around 10 hours, people familiar with the matter said.

The talks took place 11 days after the clash at Yangtse area along the LAC in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

The statement said the two sides agreed to stay in “close contact”, maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

It is learnt that the Indian side insisted on resolving the issues at the remaining friction points of Demchok and Depsang in eastern Ladakh as soon as possible.

“Building on the progress made after the last meeting (16th round) on July 17, the two sides exchanged views on the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector in an open and constructive manner,” the statement said.

“They had a frank and in-depth discussion, keeping in line with the guidance provided by the state leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest which would help in restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations,” it said.

In line with a decision taken at the 16th round of military talks, the two sides carried out disengagement from Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in September.

“In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector,” the joint statement said.

“The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest,” it noted.

