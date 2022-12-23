Militancy Case: NIA Conducts Multiple Raids Across J&K, Digital Devices, SIM cards and Other Gadgets Seized

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency on friday said that it conducted multiple raids across J&K in connection with militancy related case.

In a handout, the NIA said that today it conducted searches at 14 locations across the J&K, in the Districts of Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Sopore & Jammu in case RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU. The case pertains to the criminal conspiracy for carrying out militant & subversive activities hatched by the cadres and OGWs of various proscribed organizations and their affiliates/off-shoots, operating under various pseudo names, at the behest of their Pakistani commanders/handlers.

The spokesperson further stated that they are involved in carrying out militant attacks by using cyber-space in J&K, targeting of minorities, security personnel and spreading communal disharmony. The case had been suo-moto registered as RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU on 21.06.2022 by NIA Police Station, Jammu.

​During the searches conducted today, various incriminating materials such as digital devices, SIM cards and digital storage devices etc. have been seized from the searched premises. Further investigation in the case continues, reads the statement.(GNS)

