J&K govt framing rules under Anand Marriage Act soon: NCM chairperson

Jammu: National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura on Wednesday said only Kerala and Delhi have framed rules under the Anand Marriage Act for Sikhs enacted in 1909 and added they are taking up the issue of its implementation with various state governments.

Lalpura, who called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here, said he was happy that the Union territory administration will frame rules under the Act within a few days.

“The Act was enacted in 1909. One hundred and thirteen years have passed, but rules have not been framed. Only two states have framed rules – Kerala and Delhi,” he told PTI in response to a question.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir administration informed him on Tuesday that the rules will be framed within a few days for the implementation of the Act.

“We are strongly pleading for the implementation of the Act. We are taking up this issue with all state governments,” he said.

The Act seeks to give statutory recognition to marriage rites of the Sikhs called ‘Anand’. Any marriage performed according to the ‘Anand’ ceremony is valid with effect from the date of its solemnisation.

Replying to another question about the Punjabi language allegedly getting a step-motherly treatment, he said the language will be taught here too and it will not be discontinued.

“The Government of India will run a special scheme, if needed. Otherwise the lieutenant governor will take care of it,” he said, adding Punjabi should not be seen as the language of a religion but of a region.

In his meeting with Lieutenant Governor Sinha, the NCM chairperson discussed various issues concerning minority communities in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI

