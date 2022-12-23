Azad expels 3 senior leaders from DAP

Jammu: Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday expelled three top leaders – former ministers Tara Chand and Manohar Lal and former legislator Balwan Singh – from his Democratic Azad Party (DAP) for anti-party activities.
An order for their expulsion with immediate effect was issued by DAP general secretary RS Chib.
“They were expelled for anti-party activities. The chairman (Azad) was convinced that they were not required in party as they were involved in anti-party activities,” Chib told PTI.
DAP chairman Azad has made several appointments in the party over the past two days nearly three months after its launch in Jammu.
PTI

 

