Sheep Husbandry Department distributes sheep units in Sumbal, Hajin

Bandipora: The Department of Sheep Husbandry on Thursday distributed sheep units to around 20 beneficiaries in Sumbal and Hajin town of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district under Integrated Sheep and Development Scheme

The distribution event was held at Shadipora and Hajin areas which was attended by District Sheep Husbandry Officer Dr.Showkat Ahanger, Dr.Imran Shah,Sheep and Wool Development Officer Hajin Dr.Nuzhat Wali, PRI’s, Beneficiaries and other representatives.

Speaking on the occasion District Sheep Husbandry Officer Dr. showkat Ahanger siad that the scheme envisages distribution of 19 sheep unit of 20 ewes under ISDS.

19 units constitute the ISDS 50% Subsidy 20 ewe units that cost a total of approx 160000 and has a ceiling of 80000 as subsidy on DBT mode.

These units are meant for educated unemployed youth mainly however we can’t decline any beneficiary except on technical feasibility, Showkat Ahanger said.

“Today we distributed 20 sheep rearing units among seven educated youths,” he said.

Sheep and Wool Development Officer Hajin Dr. Nuzhat Wali said that requisite steps are underway to tap the potential of sheep breeding in the Sumbal and Hajin and special focus is being given on generating awareness among youth to motivate them to adopt it as an economic activity.

Dr.Nuzhat said that positive role being played by the Sheep Husbandry department in promoting sheep breeding in the Sumbal and Hajin areas.

She added that the main aim of providing these Sheep units is to generate employment and 20 sheep units have been established under various government schemes .

One of the beneficiaries, Aijaz Ahmad,BBA student said ,I am very happy to receive Sheep unit . This will help me earn a livelihood.

He urged youths not to go after government jobs only and said create your business units and also take full benefits of government run schemes to earn your livelihood which not only keep away from depression but also help you to generate employment.

He urge educated youths to come forward to avail government run schemes to earn their livelihood by which they will get rid of from depression,anxiety and frustration .

The villagers also hails sheep husbandry for helping youths of Hajin,Sumbal area to earn livelihood who were unemployed despite being educated

