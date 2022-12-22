5 Hizb-ul-Mujhaideen Associates Arrested, Arms and Ammunition Recovered in Kupwara: Police

Kupwara: Five Hizb-ul-Mujhaideen, miltant outfit, associates have been arrested and arms and ammunition recovered from their possession in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said on Thursday.

“A credible information was received by District Police Kupwara and Army from Military intelligence and other intelligence agencies that a militant module of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfit is active in Kralpora area which is not only helping the militants in providing safe shelter but also other logistics including arms and ammunition”, said a police spokesman in a statement .

“Based on this information, joint team of Police and Army apprehended three militant associates namely Ab Rouf Malik Son of Gh Mohammad Malik and Altaf Ahmad Payer Son of Gh Qadir Payer both residents of Dardsun Kralpora and Riyaz Ahmad Lone Son of Mohammad Yousuf Lone of Kralpora”, reads the statement adding “During questioning the trio disclosed about two hideouts constructed for militants of HM outfit on the instructions of a Pakistan based handler Farooq Ahmad Pir @Nadeem Usmani of Kakroosa Kupwara presently based in POK where some arms and ammunition has also been concealed.”

“Both the two hideouts have been unearthed on the disclosure and identification of arrested trio. 01 AK rifle, 02 AK Magazines, 119 AK Ammunition, 01 Pistol, 01 Pistol Mag, 04 Pistol Rounds, 06 Hand Grenades, 01 IED, 02 Detonators, 02 wire bundles and one water tank of approximately 100 liters capacity has been recovered from the hideouts.”

The trio, the statement reads also received cash amounting to rupees 6 lacs in June 2022 which was meant to procure material for construction of hideouts and procuring of arms and ammunition with rupees 64000 out of this 6 lacs also been recovered.”

“Two more militant associates including Ab Majeed Beigh Son of Ghulam Mohammad Beigh resident of Humhama Budgam and another from Bandipora who have been actively supporting the trio in their activities have also been detained for investigation”, the statement reads.

“The militant associates were also being handled by one more militant handler Fayaz Geelani of Budgam presently based in POK.”

“The arrested group in addition to providing logistic support, arms and ammunition and other facilities for the commission of militant activities was also tasked to select targets for militants in valley and also radicalize more youth to join militant ranks.”

“Case FIR No. 98/2022 under relevant sections of UA(P) Act has been registered in Police Station Kralpora and investigation taken up”, the statement reads adding “more arrests and recoveries cannot be ruled out in the case.”

