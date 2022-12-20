Elderly man dies in queue while waiting to submit old age pension form in Bandipora

Bandipora: In a shocking incident, an elderly man died while waiting in a queue to submit old age pension form in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday.

An official said that the man suddenly collapsed while he was waiting in queue to submit old age pension form at Tehsil Social Welfare Office Bandipora.

He said soon after he was rushed to district hospital Bandipora, where he was declared dead on arrival due to cardiopulmonary arrest as the suspected cause of death.

The official identified him as Sonaullah Bhat (62) son Ghulam Hassan Bhat of Malangam.

Meanwhile, a police official while confirming the incident said the man died of natural death and his body has been handed over to police after legal formalities—.KNO

