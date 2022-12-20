Azad should be stripped of Padma award for ‘compromising national security’: JKPCC

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani on Monday said former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad should be stripped of his Padma award for “compromising national security.”

Former Congress leader and Democratic Azad Party chief Azad had recently said that when he was the J-K chief minister, he had informed then Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh about the links of some leaders with terrorists.

“If there were people in his cabinet who were involved in militancy, his MLAs were involved, why did he not take action against them? It means he (Azad) compromised national security and such a person does not deserve an (Padma) award,” Wani told reporters after a party convention in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

Wani said the Azad should be stripped off his award and action should be taken against him.

“I demand that President of India should recall his award and initiate action against him,” Wani, who was minister of state in the government headed by Omar Abdullah, added.

Addressing the party workers, the PCC president without naming Azad said the former chief minister was the “biggest traitor” if he did not take action against his ministers involved in militancy.

“Why did you not take action? You are the biggest traitor then. You were the home minister as well as chairman of the unified headquarters. For what did you get the award then? Does a person deserve an award who compromises national security?” he said. PTI

