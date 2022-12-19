Robbery Solved Within 24hrs in Budgam, 03 Arrested, Vehicle Seized: Police

Srinagar: Police on Monday claimed to have solved a robbery case within 24 hours by arresting 03 accused persons involved in the commission of crime, recovered stolen cash from their possession and seized vehicle used for Commission of crime.

In a handout , the police said that on 18th December Police Station Chadoora received a written complaint from one Shakir Bashir son of Bashir Ahmad Shergojri resident of Nowpora Chadoora to the effect that he along with his brother namely Wahid Ahmad Shergojri was retuning from Srinagar in their Auto load Carrier. On reaching Badipora Chadoora, one Tata Mobile (Load carrier) bearing Registration number JK04H/2086 in which 03 unknown persons were on board stopped their auto load carrier and attacked them due to which they sustained injuries.

Besides, the attackers/robbers snatched cash amount of Rs 20,000 from the driver of load

carrier and fled away from the spot.

According to police spokesman, upon this information, a Case FIR Number 204/2022 under relevant section of laws was registered at Police Station Chadoora and

investigation taken up.

During the course of investigation, police while working on various leads, obtained details of suspected vehicle and succeeded to arrest all

03 persons involved in the commission of crime and recovered the snatched cash from their possession. The vehicle used for Commission of crime has also been seized. The involved arrested persons have been identified as Nasir Hussain Malik S/o Wali Mohd Malik, Mohd Saleem Bhat S/o Mohd Ahsan Bhat Residents of Charar Sharief and Irfan Ali S/o Ali Mohd Ahangar R/o Hufroo

Charar Sharief Further investigation into the matter is going on, he said.

Community members have applauded the efforts made by the Police in solving the case. Our consistent actions against the anti-social elements shall re-assure community members that Police has resolved to act tough against individuals involved in any criminal activities, reads the statement.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print