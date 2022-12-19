LeT Militant Associate Arrested in Baramulla, Arms and Ammunition Recovered: Police

Srinagar: Police on Monday said that it along with Army arrested a Lashkar-e-Toiba militant associate in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In a handout, The police said that based on a specific input, an operation was carried out on 18.12.22 by joint parties of police and 32 RR, leading to arrest of one militant associate viz. Mohd. Ishaq Lone s/o Bashir Ahmed Lone, r/o Village Nadihal, PS Panzalla, PD Sopore from village Chakloo Baramulla.

On his disclosure, the following recoveries were made from near Chakloo Ziyarat, Village Chakloo

The police spokesman further stated that from his possession one Canister IED, 1 pistol, 1 pistol magazine, 18 rounds of pistol and 8 meters of Electric Wire.

In this regard, a case FIR u/s of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Explosive Substances Act and Arms Act has been registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation taken up, he said.

The timely arrest with arms, ammunitions and explosive material has averted major militant attacks like targeted killings in Baramulla/ adjoining areas, targeted attacks on convoy vehicles of SFs and has saved the precious lives of innocent civilians, reads the statement.

