Residential House Gutted in Anantnag Fire Mishap

Srinagar: A residential house was gutted in a fire incident on intervening Sunday and Monday night in Achabal area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Reports said that a fire broke out in a residential house belonging to one Shahnawaz Ahmad Shah, son of Mohammad Yousaf Shah at Akingam Achabal. Soon after fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was contained, however not before the blaze had razed most of the structure to ashes.

A police official said that cognizance has been taken into the incident. (GNS)

