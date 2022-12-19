India’s G-20 Presidency an opportunity for J&K to showcase its tourism potential: LG Sinha

Seeks suggestions, ideas from people for G-20 events in J&K

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said India’s G-20 Presidency is an opportunity for Jammu and Kashmir to “showcase its cultural richness and tourism potential” across the world and called upon the youth and women entrepreneurs to come together for the purpose.

He also termed India’s Presidency of G-20 as a unique opportunity to showcase the potential of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

Addressing the people of the Union territory through the 21st edition of monthly radio programme Awaam Ki Awaaz’, Sinha said the India’s G-20 Presidency is an opportune moment for Jammu and Kashmir to “showcase its cultural richness and tourism potential” on the world stage.

“The youth clubs, women entrepreneurs, tourism entrepreneurs and innovators need to come together to showcase vibrant and progressive Jammu and Kashmir during India’s G-20 Presidency,” Sinha said.

He also invited suggestions and ideas from the citizens for the G-20 events to be conducted in the Union territory.

Sharing his thoughts on recently concluded My Town My Pride’ campaign, the lieutenant governor said the urban connect movement was celebrated as a festival of vibrant urban local self-governance.

“’Jan Bhagidari’ is reflection of a progressive society. It paves the way for bottom-up’ approach in governance and helps us formulate the policies as per public needs. My Town My Pride’ campaign was aimed at energizing Urban Local Bodies and directing development efforts in urban areas through community participation,” Sinha said.

He said awakening of people’s power in the direction of inclusive development is the first step. “We all have to make our contribution to bring a positive change in the expansion of infrastructure facilities, cleanliness campaigns, environmental protection, economic activities and green space, lake, river and heritage conservation.”

He also shared inspiring stories and voiced several suggestions of citizens received from across the UT.

Noting that around five-and-a-half lakh rural women are associated with handicrafts, household and small-scale industries, besides looking after their families and contributing in farming activities, Sinha called on all sections of the society to come forward and contribute in the development of women power.

“Only through social cooperation and encouragement, the whole country will be able to appreciate and acknowledge the wonderful work done by the women,” he said.

The lieutenant governor said many brave martyrs of J&K have made immense contribution in the freedom struggle and have ensured the unity and integrity of the country.

“The youth of Jammu and Kashmir should be reminded of the glorious history and sacrifices of great men and women. It is imperative to motivate the younger generation to contribute towards nation building with a greater sense of responsibility and zeal,” he said.

Referring to the suggestion of transforming district libraries, Sinha announced that soon new books will be added to the existing stock of all district libraries in the UT.

“In the last one year, work has been done on priority for renovation of all the district libraries, besides stocking of better books and facilities,” he added. PTI

