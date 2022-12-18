BJP calls Rahul ‘Jaichand’, says Kharge should expel him from Congress

New Delhi: BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said if Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is not “remote-controlled” and if the opposition party stands with the country, then Gandhi should be expelled for his comments, which “belittle” India and break the morale of its armed forces.

Bhatia likened Gandhi to Jaichand, the king of Kannauj who is projected as a betrayer to the Indian cause in some historical accounts, and alleged that the former Congress chief has constantly tried to break the armed forces’ morale, be it after the surgical and airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan or after the Galwan valley clashes, in which 20 soldiers had laid down their lives.

While Gandhi allegedly sought evidence of the armed forces’ strikes on terrorists inside Pakistan, he called the prime minister “Surender Modi” after the Galwan fight, the BJP leader said.

The Congress leader should tender an apology to the country for his statement, he said. His sin will not be washed away with the apology but it will at least demonstrate that he has realised his mistake, he said.

PTI

