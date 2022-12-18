India peddling a fictitious narrative of victimhood: Pakistan

Islamabad: On Saturday, the Foreign Office (FO) here issued a statement in response to the media queries regarding the Indian External Affairs Ministry’s comments on Bilawal Bhutto. The MEA statement is “a reflection of India’s growing frustration over its failure in maligning and isolating Pakistan,” the FO said.
The FO claimed that India is “desperately using international platforms to advance its agenda to defame and target Pakistan” following Islamabad’s exit from the FATF grey list in October and international recognition of its counterterrorism efforts.
It also alleged that India was following a “policy of pettiness towards its neighbours”.
“Intimidation and demonisation of religious minorities receives official patronage in states across India,” FO alleged, adding that New Delhi was “peddling a fictitious narrative of victimhood.”
PTI
