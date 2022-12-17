Tension in Rajouri after 2 civilians killed in firing outside Army camp

Brigadier says incident ‘very unfortunate’, DC assures magisterial probe, locals pelt army camp with stones, block highway for 7 hours

Rajouri/Jammu: Rajouri residents Kamal Kumar and Surindar Kumar, both in their late 30s, were killed and Anil Kumar from Uttarakhand injured in a firing incident outside Alpha gate of an Army camp in Rajouri district Friday morning.

Officials said the incident occurred at around 6.15 am when a group of locals was approaching the Army gate for entry for work. Eyewitnesses claimed a sentry posted at the gate opened fire at the approaching locals.

Soon after the incident, local residents took to the streets and pelted stones on the Army camp.

Locals, carrying the bodies of the dead civilians, blocked the Jammu-Poonch national highway for nearly seven hours and demanded a probe into the matter and adequate compensation to the families.

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal, Deputy General Officer Commanding (GOC) 25-Infantry Division Brigadier S Malik and DIG Mughal, along with other officials, pacified the protesters, who burnt tyres to block the highway.

While Kundal assured the demonstrators of a magisterial probe, Malik said the army will extend full support in the investigation.

“Senior district administration officials were on the ground to persuade the protesters and stop the violence. Forensic and ballistic tests, and spot inspection will be done as part of the investigation, the report of which will be shared later,” Mughal said.

Besides assuring a magisterial probe into the incident, the deputy commissioner also said ex-gratia relief, according to norms, will be given to the kin of the deceased.

“Demand for employment to the kin of the deceased will be looked into,” Kundal was heard telling the protesters.

Brigadier Malik termed the incident “very unfortunate” and said those found guilty will be punished according to the law.

“The army will extend full support to police and in material probes. As far as compensation to the victims’ families is concerned, we will help them as the army is here to help and protect the people,” Malik told the protesters.

Officials said though the highway was reopened, but the situation in the town remains tense but under control.

They said the injured, Anil Kumar of Uttarakhand, was admitted to a hospital by the Army.

Army’s White Knight Corps, in a tweet on its official handle, said “In an early morning firing incident by unidentified terrorists at Rajauri near Military Hospital, there has been fatal casualty of two individuals. The Police, security forces and civil administration officials are on the site.” PTI

