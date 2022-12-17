Dereliction of duties: DC Srinagar orders suspension of Naib Tehsildar, GQ & Patwari

Srinagar :The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar has ordered the suspension of Mohd Ayoub Naib Tehsildar Nandpora, Amir ullah Khan (GQ) Nandpora and Ashiq Husain Patwari Halqa Saderbal with immediate effect over the Dereliction of duties.

In an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner/ District Magistrate Srinagar on Friday, copy of which lies with the news agency GNS— which states that information of critical official nature was sought from all the Tehsil offices of Srinagar District, whereas, the required information was submitted by all Tehsil Offices except Tehsil office North.

The order stated that on 16.12.2022, the dealing officials of Tehsil Office North were repeatedly reminded about the urgency of the assignment and were directed to submit the relevant information by or before 04:30 PM, while as the concerned dealing officials did not comply with the directions, expressed their inability to submit the information and later on switched off their phones, thereby indicating their contempt to the direction of this office and their non serious attitude towards urgent official assignments.

“Now therefore, Mr. Mohd Ayoub Naib Tehsildar Nandpora, Mr. Amir ullah Khan (GQ) Nandpora and Mr. Ashiq Husain Patwari Halqa Saderbal are hereby placed under suspension with an immediate effect. The suspended employees Mr. Mohd Ayoub Naib Tehsildar Nandpora will remain attached with Grievance Cell of DC Office, Mr. Amir ullah Khan (GQ) Nandpora and Mr. Ashiq Husain Patwari Halqa Saderbal will remain attached with Naibat Khonmoh. Mr. Mohsin Lateef Khan, Naib Tehsildar in DC Office Srinagar will look after the charge of Naib Tehsildar Nandpora in addition to his own duties”, read the order copy.

The order further states that Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Srinagar will enquire into the matter and furnish his findings/recommendations within 03 days positively. (GNS)

