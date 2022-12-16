Govt Form Panels For Dealing With Court Cases On Encroached State Land

Srinagar: The government on Friday constituted District Level Standing Committee(s) for dealing with court matters regarding encroachment of State and Departmental land in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 4-member committee comprises of Deputy Commissioner (concerned) as Chairperson and its members include Superintendent of Police, Representative of the concerned Department and Representative of Director Litigation.

“The Committee shall finalize the draft objections to be submitted by the concerned Officer in Charge (OIC) Litigation within a period of 15 days within receipt of the draft objections by the concerned Department,” reads a government order,, adding, “The draft objections so finalized shall be thereafter submitted to the appropriate office within a period of 15 days thereof.”

The Deputy Commissioner shall take periodic review of all pending cases, on monthly basis, preferably on second Monday to expedite the draft objections, it said.

“It is further ordered that Deputy Commissioner, shall nominate senior-most officer of the concerned Department as Officer-In-Charge (OIC) for each case.” (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print