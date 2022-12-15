Man electrocuted after live wire falls on him at Wuyan Pampore

PAMPORE,:A 60 year old man died after a High Tension (HT) transmission line fell down on him at Wuyan village of Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Ghulam Mohammad Malik son of Wahab Malik, resident of Wuyan Pampore.
Locals told Kashmir Reader that the incident took place Thursday afternoon when the deceased working in his paddy fields after a live high tension transmission wire suddenly got broken and fell on him, resulting his on spot death.
Soon after on the incident, Police Khrew led by SHO Khrew Manzoor Ahmad reached the spot and taken cognizance in this regard.
A police officials confirmed the incident to Kashmir Reader and said that police has taken cognizance in this incident.
