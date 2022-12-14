IAF scrambled fighter jets last week in Arunachal

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force scrambled fighter jets last week following China’s increasing air activities on its side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The deployment of some aerial platforms including drones by China in the region preceded the Chinese attempts on December 9 to unilaterally change the status quo in the Yangtse area of the Tawang sector, they said.

The sources said a number of Chinese drones flew close to the LAC prompting the IAF to scramble the jets and increase the overall combat readiness.

They said the IAF has also stepped up its overall surveillance in areas in view of the Chinese attempt of transgression on December 9, adding it follows standard operation procedures that included scrambling of fighter jets in case of specific security concerns.

“The situation is being monitored closely by both the IAF and the Army,” said one of the sources cited above. Sources said the IAF has increased the frequency of sorties by its combat jets in the region.

It is learnt that Chief of Air Staff VR Chaudhari reviewed the IAF’s operational readiness following the December 9 incident.

PTI

