Srinagar-Leh highway reopens after 5 days

Sonamarg:- The Srinagar-Leh Highway connecting Ladakh region with the Kashmir Valley reopened after remaining closed for five days due to snowfall last week was partially restored and only stranded vehicles were allowed to move from Leh/Kargil towards Srinagar.

Official told Kashmir Reader that stranded vehicles in different areas of Drass, Meenmarg, and Kargil mostly carrying passengers, tourists and Srinagar bound empty trucks were allowed to move towards Sonamarg on Friday Morning and asked to reach Zojila pass after 10am.

Officials said that the only stranded vehicles were allowed to move from Leh/Kargil towards Srinagar and will try to clear all stranded vehicles from Kargil side today. He said that subject to the fair weather conditions, and if all stranded vehicles from Kargil side on tuesday the traffic will be allowed to move from Sonamarg to Leh/Kargil next day

Officials said that the traffic on the Srinagar-leh highway was closed on Thursday last week due to heavy snowfall and accumulated serval feets of snow on Zojila pass.

They said that despite hectic efforts, the agencies concerned including BRO involved in the road snow clearance have cleared the highway.

As the highway was cleared from all the blockades, over hundreds of stranded vehicles from Kargil side were allowed to move towards Srinagar the official said

