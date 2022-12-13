Elections in J&K will not be fought for roads, electricity and water this time: Omar Abdullah

Dooru: National Conference vice-president, Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the up coming elections in Jammu and Kashmir will not be fought for roads, electricity and water, but for the identity of the people.

Addressing party workers at Dooru Anantnag, Omar Abdullah said , the upcoming elections, whenever it will be held, will be fought for “our own identity and people in large number must participate in it.”

“Elections are generally contested for the development but this time elections will be fought for identity so that land, jobs and other rights will be there for locals,” he said.

He said that promises made by the BJP when special status of J&K was abrogated have proven hoax on ground as almost every recruitment process is being scrapped.

“On 05 August, 2019 we were kept in jails and it was being said these people are responsible for mess in J&K but since then three years have passed but forget new projects, they failed to complete even our projects,” Omar Abdullah said.

He also said now government is to give unique ID to every household but for what when they already have Aadhaar, Pan and other numbers.

“This family ID is nowhere in India which is another attack on our identity and by creating these numbers government is trying that J&K residents are known by numbers not by names,” he said.

“If we will have to save our identity and get rid of these numbers, people must participate in assembly elections and answer them with their votes,” he said.

He also said party president Dr Farooq Abdullah will join Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra at Lakhanpur, as he has himself said this—(KNO)

