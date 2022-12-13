Samaan Lateef wins prestigious UN climate change award

Srinagar: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres conferred internationally acclaimed Kashmiri journalist Samaan Lateef with a prestigious climate change award.
The black-tie event at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York was attended by the UN Secretary-General, UN ambassadors, high-level UN officials, Hollywood celebrities, humanitarians, corporate and cultural organizations, and media from around the globe.
Samaan Lateef who according to news agency Kashmir Dot Com was awarded Bronze Medal, a citation, and cash prize for The Prince Albert II of Monaco and UNCA Global Prize for Coverage of Climate Change.
Samaan Lateef reports on the climate crisis in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India for the Telegraph UK, DW Germany and other major outlets. In addition to accounts on the unprecedented heatwave in India and flooding in Pakistan, he provided unique coverage of environmental issues threatening economic life in the disputed region of Kashmir.
Emilio Godoy of Mexico has been awarded the Gold Medal and Kourosh Ziabari of Iran with the Silver Medal.
Earlier this year, Samaan Lateef was a finalist in the Investigative Journalism category by Asia Media Awards and also named as Freelance Journalist of the Year by the Society of Editors United Kingdom.