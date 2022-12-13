Mercury plunges to sub-zero level again in Kashmir, Gulmarg coldest at minus 5.5°C

Srinagar: Night temperatures plunged to sub-zero level again in Kashmir with Gulmarg remaining the coldest place in the Valley on Tuesday. The mercury also dropped in Jammu division and barring Katra and Bhaderwah, all meteorological department stations recorded below than the normal minimum temperatures.

A meteorological department official here said Srinagar saw a fall by nearly four degree Celsius, recording a low of minus 2.2 against 1.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.2°C below the normal for this time of the year in Srinagar, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.2°C against minus 0.2°C on the previous night. The temperature 1.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

He said that Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 3.0°C against minus 2.6°C on previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.4°C against 0.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 5.5°C against minus 4.4°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.3°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official told GNS.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 1.7°C against 2.2°C on the previous night, the official said. It was normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 8.0°C against 9.1°C on the previous night. It was 1.2°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 0.2°C (below normal by 1.5°C), Batote 2.9°C (0.8°C below normal), Katra 9.3°C (1.5°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 1.2°C (0.8°C above normal).

In Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 7.4°C and Kargil minus 10.6°C, the official said. The MeT department has forecast mainly dry weather till December 21. (GNS)

