Srinagar: An Improvised Explosive Device has been recovered on tuesday morning in Tulibal area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A senior police officer said that an IED has been found at Sopore bypass near Amargrah crossing in Tulibal.

Soon a team of police, 52RR of army and CRPF rushed to the spot. Meanwhile Bomb Disposal Squad has been summoned to defuse the IED, he said.

More details will follow soon.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print