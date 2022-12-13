Cop killed in Awantipora road accident

Awantipora: A policeman was killed after a vehicle he was travelling in met with an accident in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, an official said.

An official said that an accident took place on Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Samboora Awantipora link road in which Alto vehicle (JK04H-0495) hit road divider and turned turtle.

The driver of the vehicle identified as Bashir Ahamd Kuchay son of Ghulam Mohidin Kuchay, a resident of Negoo Brewarah Budgam was critically injured.

The injured who was constable in Jammu and Kashmir Police was shifted to SDH Pampore, where doctors declared him brought dead.

After medico legal formalities, the body was handed to legal heirs for last rites, he said.

Meanwhile, police registered a case and started further investigation into the matter—

